Customs processes 28,496.294MT of exports in Seme

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it processed 28,496.294 metric tonnes of exports in February 2025.

This is even as it stated that it raked in N754 million as revenue in the same period.

The Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Ben Oramalugo made this disclosure while briefing the media.

He stated that the command facilitated a total of over 28,395.293 metric tonnes, equivalent to 806 trucks of export produce for the month of February 2025.

The controller put the Free On Board (FOB) value of the export at N7.9 million, which he said is equivalent to 4.996 million Dollars.

“The command will leverage on the trade facilitation initiatives to foster a more efficient, transparent and predictable trade environment thereby contributing to Nigeria’s growth and development”.

He stated that the command, proactive measures, implemented in fostering collaboration, enhancing operational efficiency, boosting revenue generation, and intensifying anti-smuggling efforts are already yielding tangible results.