Customs officers shot dead in kebbi

From Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi Two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command were killed in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased,…

From Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi

Two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command were killed in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, Abdullahi Mohammed, Customs Assistant II, and A. K. Shehu, an Inspector, were killed while on patrol at Dakingari-Koko road area of the state.

Their killers also went away with one of the deceased’s AK-47.

Speaking to our correspondent on the incident, the NCS state command public relations officer, Mustapha Mubarak, said eight of their officers were on patrol duty along Dakingari- Koko road when they were attacked.

“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding their death. No one knows what killed them yet,” he said.

Governor Nasiru Idris who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, expressed concern over the killing of two customs officers after attending the funeral prayer held for the deceased at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He assured that the state government would provide temporary support to the deceased families.

Governor Idris assured security agencies in the state of government’s continues support for intensive security operations and intelligence gathering towards mitigating the nefarious activities of bandits.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...