Customs launches fitness initiative

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has urged its staff to ensure physical fitness by actively participating in group physical exercises to maintain their health and wellbeing.

Speaking at the launch of the Work-Life Balance Initiative in Abuja over the weekend, the acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, charged personnel to embrace the initiative wholeheartedly and commit to a customs culture where “we prioritise our health and wellbeing and nurture our professional relationships.”

He said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more balanced and fulfilling life. We are gathered here to launch a transformative initiative that reflects the core values of our beloved service, the Walk-Life Balance Initiative, under the theme: ‘Balancing for a Better Tomorrow’.

“As officers and men, we often come under pressure to fulfill various obligations, most of which stem from our workplaces, given the mentally demanding and physically exhausting nature of our past duties.

“The health benefits of walking include cardiovascular health, strengthening the heart, lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart diseases and helping to maintain a healthy body mass index. It can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, enhance mood, boost energy levels and combat feelings of fatigue.”

