Business

Customs intercepts N518m smuggled goods in S/West

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Wednesday said it intercepted N518 million worth of goods allegedly being smuggled into…

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Wednesday said it intercepted N518 million worth of goods allegedly being smuggled into the country in the month of January 2023.

This is even as it said it recovered N86.12 million as revenue into the federation accounts through the issuance of Demand Notices (DN) on Customs duties that were discovered to be underpaid.

Addressing newsmen on the activities of the unit in January, the Acting Controller in charge of FOU Zone A, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, put the Duty Paid Value of all the seizures as NN517,918,790.

Ejibunu said his unit will continue our anti-smuggling drive and protection against revenue loss.

According to him, the Unit had re-strategized its operations and re-injected new schemes to tackle the economic menace caused by recalcitrant importers and agents.

 

