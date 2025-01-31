Customs intercepts N1.267bn smuggled goods in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, has impounded smuggled goods with the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,267,504,035 in 2024.

Some of the goods are 16,712 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 50kg each; 139,881 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); 940 rounds of live ammunition; 71 sacks and 3,253 parcels of cannabis sativa and 586 bales of used clothing.

Also intercepted were 86 vehicles used for smuggling activities, 18 units of foreign used vehicles, 2,150 pieces of used pneumatic tyres, 760 pieces of donkey skin, 3,766 cartons of frozen poultry products and 85 bags of imported flour.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller M.S Shuaibu, disclosed these during a press conference held at the Idiroko Customs House.

He said the command recorded significant seizures through intelligence-driven operations.