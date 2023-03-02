Customs intercepts foreign jack knives, smuggled items in Kaduna

Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna has intercepted pieces of foreign 147 jack knives, 130 other smuggled items at various locations worth N305, 710,544.55k…

The items were seized from January 1 to February 28, 2023 according to a statement issued by the Zone’s Public Relations officer SC Isa Suleiman.

He said the officers under the leadership of Comptroller Musa Ibrahim Jalo have stepped up on the fight against smuggling across the border areas to make more arrests and cause financial loss to the smugglers.

He listed the seized items to include 9 Units of Used Vehicles, 2 Units of Means of Conveyance, 724 Bags of Foreign Rice (50Kg each), 6 Cartons of Foreign Machetes, 163 Jerrycans of Vegetable Oil (25 litres each) and 646 Cartons of Foreign Spaghetti and Macaroni.

Others items are 90 Bales of Foreign Second Hand Clothing, 569 packs of Foreign unregistered Pharmaceutical Products, 119 packs of Unregistered Tramadol and Tramaking 225mg, 17 sacks of Foreign Second Hand Shoes, 7 Cartons of Foreign Cigarettes, 147 pieces of Foreign Jack Knives, 50 Cartons of Foreign Soap and 635 Kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (25 litres each).

According to him, the seized items were arrested in contravention of the Federal Government Policies regarding imports and exports and were deposited at various Customs Formations in the Zone.