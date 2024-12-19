Customs intercepts cannabis, fuel, others worth N229m at Ogun border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun I Command has intercepted 2,169 bags of foreign parboiled rice weighing 50kg each, smuggled through unapproved routes and other items worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N229,112,424.00.

Other seizures include 1,128 parcels of cannabis sativa, commonly known as marijuana, weighing 1,109.3kg, 21 bales and 2 sacks of used clothes, 166 pieces of pneumatic tyres and 4,360 cartons of imported shoes.

Also, 250 kegs of PMS weighing 25 litres each, 20 units of vehicles used for conveyance and one unit of foreign used vehicle, 2012 model Toyota Highlander, were impounded by the customs operatives.

The acting Area Controller, Mohammed Salisu Shuaibu, disclosed this at his maiden press conference held at the command’s headquarters in Idiroko, Ogun State.

Shuaibu, who recently took over the leadership of the command, said the seizures were made in the last few days at strategic locations, including Idiroko, Ilaro, Alamal-Rounda axis, Obada Oko-Abeokuta axis, Abule Kazeem-Abeokuta axis and Imeko-Afon axis.

He described the locations as “known smuggling hotspots.”

The Area Controller said, “Our operatives remain resolute in dismantling the smuggling networks that undermine our economy, endanger lives, and hinder local industries. “The illegal importation of rice poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s economy. It not only hampers local rice production but also undermines the Federal Government’s efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency.”

While commending the hard work and dedication of the officers and men of the command, he urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined, and committed to the task at hand.