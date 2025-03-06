Customs intercepts 3,103.3kg of cannabis, 88 cartons of codeine

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area I Command, has intercepted a total of 3,365 parcels of marijuana and 75 sacks weighing 3,103.3kg and 88 cartons of codeine syrup in Ogun State.

The command also seized 2,145 bags equivalent of more than four trailers load and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), aka petrol, 6,625 litres.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Salisu Shuaibu, disclosed this while handling over some of the illicit drugs to the State Police Command of he National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Shuaibu puts the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the entire seizures amount to N279,595,038.00.

He also disclosed that the Command has generated a total of N9,694,072 as revenue from baggage assessment and auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Area Controller said his operatives have significantly increased their efforts to combat smuggling, leading to the successful interception of a variety of prohibited items.

He said “In addition to the seizures, it is with great responsibility that I inform you of the imminent handing over of 3,365 parcels and 75 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 3,103.3kg, as well as 88 cartons of codeine cough syrup, which have been seized by gun 1 Command operatives.

“These illicit drugs have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) gun State Command for proper disposal and further investigation. The items being handed over reflect the ongoing efforts of the Command to curb the distribution of illegal narcotics within the country, which pose significant threats to the health and safety of our citizens,”

He vowed that the operatives of Ogun 1 Command would continue to carry out their statutory responsibilities with dedication, ensuring that such illegal enterprises do not thrive in our area of responsibility.

Receiving the exhibits, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Ogun State, NDLEA, Alex Chinonye, applauded the Customs operatives for the feat and the continuous synergy between the agencies.

He told newsmen that the NDLEA would obtain a court order and go ahead to destroy the illicit drugs publicly.