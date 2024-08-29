Customs intercepts 1,153 parcels of hemp

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs (Service) have intercepted 1,153 parcels of Indian hemp hidden in fabricated compartments and other components of a DAF truck with…

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs (Service) have intercepted 1,153 parcels of Indian hemp hidden in fabricated compartments and other components of a DAF truck with registration number, T-25750-LA, in the Yamboa axis of Bukuro in Baruten LGA of Kwara State.

Speaking during the handing over of the drug to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday, the Area Controller, Faith Matthew Ojeifo, described the vehicle as a wonder truck.

She said, “The driver abandoned the truck and fled into the bush to evade arrest, which triggered the interest of our operatives.

“The truck was immediately transferred to the command’s headquarters, Ilorin, and the items were discovered after 100 per cent physical examination.”

He said the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized drug was N57,668,448, adding that the truck, worth N21.5m, would be forfeited to the federal government.

He added that, “In order to trick our officers, they have developed ways of using modified vehicles and motorcycles to smuggle goods and gone as far as displaying their dexterity by skillfully fabricating trucks with false bodies and bottoms created to conceal dangerous drugs.”

In her remarks, Kwara’s NDLEA Commander, Ayoola Popoola Fatimah, said, “These drugs would have gone into the society and destroyed a lot of lives.”

She added that they would cooperate with customs to arrest suspects.