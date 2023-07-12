Customs in Kano, Jigawa generate N18.8bn in 6 months

The Kano-Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected over N18.8 billion as revenue from January to June. The NCS Area Comptroller,…

The Kano-Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected over N18.8 billion as revenue from January to June. The NCS Area Comptroller, Mr Sambo Dangadima, made this known in an interview in Kano on Wednesday.

He said, ”We have positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in sharp practices and illegal businesses.”

The Customs boss further stated that the area command has ordered officers deployed to border posts to intensify efforts in preventing any form of smuggling.

“We are battle ready to end smuggling,” he said.

Dangadima solicited the support of traditional rulers and stakeholders in sensitising residents to the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

”We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with intelligence information that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities. The command is a no-go area for smugglers,” he said.

He also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to shun smuggling and embrace legal means of imports and exports of local goods.

Dangadima sternly warned smugglers and others aiding and abetting them to desist henceforth. (NAN).

