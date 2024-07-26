✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Customs impounds N11.2bn drugs at Onne

    By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt

The Area 2 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne, Rivers State, said it has impounded drugs, including codeine, Hyergra and diclofenac worth N11,200,000.

The Area Controller, Mohammed Babandede, who displayed the impounded products before journalists on Thursday, said the drugs were concealed in a container loaded with 9,100 pieces of chilly cutters.

Babandede said, “Despite the warning of the Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service against illegal smuggling, it’s unfortunate that some saboteurs have continued to engage in the unpatriotic act of undermining the importation processes, guidelines and procedures.”

He further said that the command generated N48,056,806,692 July.

 

