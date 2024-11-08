Customs hands N37 billion worth of unregistered pharmaceuticals to NDLEA, NAFDAC

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over N37 billion worth of unregistered pharmaceuticals to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food Drug and Control (NAFDAC) in Lagos.

The consignment which were intercepted at the Lagos Port between January and October 2024 were imported into Nigeria from Canada, India and the United Kingdom

The Customs Area Controller, Tin-Can Island Command, Dera Nnadi, said the owners carefully concealed 929 cartons of Tramadol in two 40FT containers and cannabis indica in three 40ft containers.

SPONSOR AD

Nnadi stated that the Tramadol is worth N23 billion, while the 1,895,60/ bottles of Codeine is N13 billion and the cannabis indica is valued at N682M.

Recall that the Command, had on October 2, 2024, officially handed over 684 packets of Cannabis Indica, weighing a total of 341.025 kg, with an estimated street value of ₦682 million to NDLEA.

The narcotics which were discovered in three 40ft containers Nos: MSMU 518030/2, MSMU 602957/0, and FSCU 927461/3), is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen interagency collaboration and coordination.,

Nnadi while highlighting the command’s achievements in the last ten months said The Command in particular and the Service in general will deploy all necessary resources and strategies at its disposal to check the menace of illegal importation of unregistered pharmaceutical products into the country.

“Aware that yuletide is around the corner, I wish to reassure all our stakeholders that the Command will partner with those who are compliant to ensure there are no delays in their cargo delivery. Similarly, we are also using this opportunity to inform those who will dare our resolve that we are ready to enforce the requirements of our law” he said.

Those who were present at the occasion are officials of NDLEA, NAFDAC and operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Police.