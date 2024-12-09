Customs gets first female pilot

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced Deputy Superintendent of Customs (Pilot) Olanike Nafisat Balogun as its first female pilot, marking a historic milestone and breaking barriers in aviation within the service.

Customs’ National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement, said Balogun, a native of Odo-Otin Local Government Area, Osun State, was born in Kaduna and joined the service in 2002 as a customs assistant.

Maiwada said Balogun earlier served as a cabin crew member in the air wing unit but her ambition and determination paved the way for her to transition into a licensed pilot.

Balogun recounted how she persevered through challenges, choosing public service over lucrative airline offers.

“It was a tough decision, but my goal was to contribute to public service and fulfil my dream of becoming a pilot,” she said.

Her career achievements include earning an advanced diploma in Air Ticketing and Cabin Services, a master’s degree in Public Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, and obtaining her pilot certification from the Flying Academy in Miami, Florida, sponsored by the NCS.

She emphasised the importance of her achievement as an inspiration for women within and beyond the service.

“Becoming the first female pilot in the NCS Airwing reflects my commitment to advancing both my dreams and the operational capabilities of the NCS,” she said, encouraging young Nigerians, particularly women, to pursue their ambitions relentlessly.