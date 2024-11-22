Customs generates N144.2bn revenue in 10 months

The Murtala Mohammed Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Thursday stated that it realised the sum of N143.2 billion revenue into the federal government coffers between January and October, 2024.

Aside, the revenue the command also intercepted, 250 turtles, 23 pieces of walkie-talkies, 175 pieces of military helmet, and 50 pieces of drones allegedly being smuggled into the country by those it referred to as criminal elements.

The Customs Area Controller, Murtala Mohammed Area Command, Comptroller Michael Toyin Awe, made this disclosure while addressing newsmen on the command’s ten months revenue profile.

SPONSOR AD

The Controller stated that the amount surpassed the revenue which the command collected in 2023 by N69.92 billion.

According to him, the command’s revenue profile between January and October 2023 stood at N74.4 billion.

Awe attributed the achievement to enhanced trade facilitation, improved stakeholders compliance and effective law enforcement.

He stated that to boost revenue collection, facilitate legitimate trade and curb smuggling, the command implemented initiative such as streamlined clearance procedures, enhanced cargo inspection and examination and improved intelligence gathering.

“The efforts to combat illicit trade yielded impressive result, with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seized items amounting to N3.322 billion between July and October 2024.

“The seized items contravened some of the provisions of the extant laws as enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCS Act) 2023” he said.

The Controller revealed that the military hardwares was allegedly imported from Turkey by a criminal gang.

According to him, one person has since been arrested at the country of origin of the hardware at the instance of the Comptroller General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi.

He stated that the suspect has since been charged to court while efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

“The hardware is without any end user certificate. The items seized are 23 pieces of walkie-talkies, 175 pieces of military helmet, 50 pieces of drones and 250 live turtles as well as illicit drugs” he stated.