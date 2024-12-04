customs combs lagos creeks, arrests 3 with 788 kg of cannabis

The Western Marine of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over three suspects caught with 788 kilograms of cannabis sativa to officials of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The suspects were arrested while trying to smuggle in the illicit substances through the creeks in Badagry.

The Customs Area Controller, Wester Marine Command, Paul Bamisaiye, while handing over the suspects and the seizures to NDLEA, said the achievement was made after weeks of discrete surveillance along the Lagos waterways.

He said the surveillance paid off towards the end of November 2024, when the officers sited one of the boats conveying the illicit substance heading towards Ijegun waterfront and another heading towards Bar Beach and Ekare Beach Front.

He said, “When the boats were searched, a total of 1,658 loaves of cannabis sativa, weighing 788 kilograms were recovered. Three suspects were also arrested during three separate operations.”

Comptroller Bamisaiye noted that the operations were in direct enforcement of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.