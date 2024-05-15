Customs Board Confirms Appointments Of Five DCGs, Eight ACGs

The Nigeria Customs Services Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) of Customs. According to the…

According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Superintendent of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, Abdulllahi Maiwada, the appointments were confirmed at the 59th regular meeting of the service held at the NCS Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday.

Maiwada stated that the meeting was chaired by the Honorable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, adding that “the new appointments were made to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers who recently retired from the Service.”

“The principles of federal character, seniority and merit guided the appointments approved by the Board.”

Those appointed as Deputy Comptrollers General are OO Peters, DCG /Commander Training and Doctrine Command (rtd); BM Jibo, DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; BU Nwanfor, DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; SA Bomai, DCG Commander Training and Doctrine Command; and CK Niagwan, DCG Tariff & Trade.

For the appointments of Assistant Comptrollers General, they are B Imam, ACG Board; AAS Oloyede, ACG Trade & Tariff; SK Dangaldima, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’; A Abdul Azeez, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’; SA Yusuf, ACG Human Resource Development; NP Umoh, ACG Training and Doctrine Command; CO Obih, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’; and S Chiroma, ACG Strategic Research and Policy.

“These appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the Nigeria Customs Service. The NCSB remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance.

“While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious services, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly confirmed officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service attains greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation amongst others.”