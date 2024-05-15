✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Customs Board Confirms Appointments Of Five DCGs, Eight ACGs

The Nigeria Customs Services Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) of Customs. According to the…

The Nigeria Customs Services Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) of Customs.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Superintendent of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, Abdulllahi Maiwada, the appointments were confirmed at the 59th regular meeting of the service held at the NCS Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday.

Maiwada stated that the meeting was chaired by the Honorable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, adding that “the new appointments were made to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers who recently retired from the Service.”

“The principles of federal character, seniority and merit guided the appointments approved by the Board.”

Those appointed as Deputy Comptrollers General are OO Peters, DCG /Commander Training and Doctrine Command (rtd); BM Jibo, DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; BU Nwanfor, DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; SA Bomai, DCG Commander Training and Doctrine Command; and CK Niagwan, DCG Tariff & Trade.

For the appointments of Assistant Comptrollers General, they are B Imam, ACG Board; AAS Oloyede, ACG Trade & Tariff; SK Dangaldima, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’; A Abdul Azeez, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’; SA Yusuf, ACG Human Resource Development; NP Umoh, ACG Training and Doctrine Command; CO Obih, ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’; and S Chiroma, ACG Strategic Research and Policy.

“The new appointments were made to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers who recently retired from the Service. The principles of federal character, seniority and merit guided the appointments approved by the Board,” the statement read.

“These appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the Nigeria Customs Service. The NCSB remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance.

“While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious services, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly confirmed officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service attains greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation amongst others.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories