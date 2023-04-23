Customs arrest 4 over attempt to smuggle N10m Indian hemp

Fresh facts have emerged on the identities of two security men arrested alongside two others over their alleged attempt to smuggle in N10 million…

Fresh facts have emerged on the identities of two security men arrested alongside two others over their alleged attempt to smuggle in N10 million weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

An impeccable source described the two suspects, who were arrested along Seme-Krake Joint Border Post, as top military men serving in the Lagos area.

Officials of the Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, had on Saturday morning arrested four suspects at Gbatrome area of Badagry while attempting to bring in the illicit drugs.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of Seme Area Command, Dera Nnadi, who confirmed the arrest, said preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit drugs were destined to be conveyed to a suspected terrorist camp in Kaduna before it was intercepted.

Nnadi said officers of Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service, while on routine patrol along the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor intercepted a Ford Bus with registration number EPE 622 YC at Gbatrome, Badagry.

He said on searching the bus, seven large sacks containing 553 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, also known as Indian hemp, were discovered.

According to him, four male occupants of the vehicle comprising two civilians and two uniformed men conveying the contraband items were arrested.

He said the contraband narcotics valued at about N10 million and the means of conveyance were taken to the station at Seme, adding that the suspects and exhibits were detained at the station pending further investigations.