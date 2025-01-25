CUSTECH pioneer graduates mobilised for NYSC

The Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi State has mobilised its pioneer set of graduates, admitted during the 2020/2021 academic session, for the Batch C Stream 2 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Among the graduates mobilised are 14 students that bagged first-class honours from five departments, namely, Biochemistry Chemistry Computer Science Microbiology and Software Engineering.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, expressed delight while addressing the graduates in his office in Osara.

A statement by the university’s Public Relations Unit quoted the vice chancellor as congratulating them for being the first set mobilised by CUSTECH, and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Prof Salawu attributed the achievement to the dedication and commitment of the university’s management, staff and students.