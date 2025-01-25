✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

CUSTECH pioneer graduates mobilised for NYSC

    By Labaran Tijani, Lokoja

The Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi State has mobilised its pioneer set of graduates, admitted during the 2020/2021 academic session, for the Batch C Stream 2 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Among the graduates mobilised are 14 students that bagged first-class honours from five departments, namely, Biochemistry  Chemistry Computer Science  Microbiology and Software Engineering.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, expressed delight while addressing the graduates in his office in Osara.

SPONSOR AD

A statement by the university’s Public Relations Unit quoted the vice chancellor as congratulating them for being the first set mobilised by CUSTECH, and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Prof Salawu attributed the achievement to the dedication and commitment of the university’s management, staff and students.

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories