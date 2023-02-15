Currency policy: Kaduna to file contempt of court suit against FG over non-compliance

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, representing Kaduna State at the ongoing currency policy suit filed against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court…

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, representing Kaduna State at the ongoing currency policy suit filed against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states has further filed a contempt of court suit against the Government.

In the matter presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro, Mustapha drew the panel’s attention to the Federal Government’s alleged flouting of the order of the court last week by the non-compliance to the extension of the use of the old naira notes.

However, Kanu Agabi who represents the Federal Government objected, arguing that the claim is based on “rumours out there.”

The panel said the issue cannot be attended to immediately until all the processes are filed and served.

But Mustapha insisted that the Federal Government is acting in executive recklessness by going ahead to ignore the order.

He, therefore, insisted that the extension should subsist.

In its response, the panel advised that the processes are filed and served on Friday and replies should be given on Monday to enable a hearing on Wednesday.

Moreso, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) sought to move a separate application by the Rivers State Government.

Similarly, counsel to the Kano State Government, Sunusi Musa (SAN) sought to move their separate motion challenging the powers of the Federal Government to unilaterally impose the currency policy on citizens of the state without the approval of the FEC and Council of State.

But Justice Okoro advised both Rivers and Kano to consolidate their suits with the other already existing suits.

The panel fixed all the suits for hearing on Wednesday, February 20.