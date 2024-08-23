Curfew in Sokoto community as youths protest killing of district head

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed imposition of curfew at Sabon Birni town in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State as youths…

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed imposition of curfew at Sabon Birni town in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State as youths went on rampage over the killing of the District Head of Gatawa, Isa Muhammad Bawa.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i said there would be no movement in the area between 6am and 6pm until further notice.

The measure he said was taken to restore law and order in the area.

Youths in their hundreds flooded some major roads in the area and set bonfires.

They were said to have torched the local government Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a courtroom.

They also broke into the local government store and destroyed fertilisers.

Turakin Gobir, who is the son of the murdered District Head, told our reporter that there was reinforcement of security operatives in the area.

“We have been hearing gunshots since morning. But the protest is still ongoing as at 8pm, which is an indication that the curfew is not yet effective,” he said.

They demanded investigation into the matter, saying those responsible for the killing should not go unpunished.

One of the protesters, Aminu Yusuf, called on the federal government to launch an investigation into the brutal murder of the monarch, as according to him, they had learnt that some politicians are being accused of having a hand in the whole issue.

The son of the slain district head, Kabiru Isa, who was recently released by his abductors, in a short video clip, accused a member of the State House of Assembly of being responsible for the abduction.

Meanwhile, thousands of mourners on Thursday held a special funeral prayer for the murdered District Head of Gatawa in Sokoto State, Isa Muhammad Bawa, in absentia.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sabon Birni, Imam Dahiru.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the death of the District Head.

Tinubu, in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, described “the savage attack on the traditional ruler as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that will not go without a decisive response.”

The president extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Thursday, described the kidnap of the traditional ruler, his inhuman treatment and subsequent killing by the bandits as barbaric.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, who condoled with the family of the late district head, also described the killing as very unfortunate, barbaric, inhumane and condemnable.

The governor described the monarch as pious, upright, honest and a peace loving personality who dedicated his life to the service of his people and humanity as a whole.

Also, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and Senator, representing Sokoto-North, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has expressed shock over the killing of the monarch.

The senator, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, also condemned the murder of the district head.