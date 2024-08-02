Curfew declared in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Katsina

Kano, Yobe and Borno state governments have declared a 24-hour curfew after the protest against hunger turned violent in the states. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf…

Kano, Yobe and Borno state governments have declared a 24-hour curfew after the protest against hunger turned violent in the states.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State declared the curfew at a press conference held at the government house on Thursday.

He said, “After careful consideration, we have come to terms that 24-hour curfew should be put in place to further prevent looting and vandalisation of businesses and killing of innocent citizens.”

He further directed all security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with the directive to restore peace in the state.

He further said, “While I commend the vast majority of peaceful protesters who stated their concerns responsibly, it is, however, regrettable to say that the whole protest that was meant to be a demonstration of the democratic right to voice our concerns was hijacked by thugs and hoodlums who embarked on the looting of business premises, government properties and maiming of innocent citizens.”

In Yobe, the curfew was imposed on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru local government areas after hoodlums reportedly took advantage of the demonstration to vandalise and loot government and private property.

“The state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru. The public is at this moment advised to abide by the curfew order and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large,” the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brig Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (Rtd), said in a statement yesterday.

Similarly, the Borno State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in response to a suicide attack that killed 16 people in Kauri, a village in Konduga Local Government Area.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, announced the curfew during a press conference at the Government House.

Prof Usman Tar said, “Some people came out to protest, and on the eve of this protest, Boko Haram attacked a village called Malari near Konduga LGA, where 16 people lost their lives and over 20 people are still receiving treatment at Specialists Hospital Maiduguri.”

He emphasised the government’s concern about the risk of violence infiltration by non-state actors, which has already manifested.

“To avert future occurrences, the Borno State government has taken firm decisions to impose a curfew,” he added.

Daily Trust had reported on a bomb explosion at a local tea joint in the state on the eve of the nationwide protest. While sources indicated that 19 persons were killed, the police confirmed 16 casualties.

In Katsina, Acting Governor of the state, Malam Faruq Lawal, has also declared a 24-hour curfew in Dutsin-Ma LGA and 7pm to 7am in the remaining 33 LGAs. He also banned any kind of protests across the state, saying the decision was to ensure peace and order.