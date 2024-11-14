Curbing the menace of out-of-school children

The issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria, particularly in the Northeast region, has reached alarming proportions. The numbers are gargantuan, and the consequences of inaction will be dire. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with over 10 million children between the ages of five and 14 not attending school.

The Northeast region accounts for a significant portion of this number, with states like Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa having some of the highest rates of out-of-school children. This trend is deeply troubling, as it not only affects the future of these children but also threatens the stability and development of the region. Poverty, conflict, and cultural barriers are some of the factors driving this phenomenon, making it fundamental to adopt a comprehensive approach to address the root causes.

Poverty and economic hardship are part of the contributors to the problem. Many families in the Northeast struggle to make ends meet, forcing them to prioritise basic needs over education. Meanwhile, the lingering conflict in the region has destroyed infrastructure, displaced communities, and created an environment conducive to radicalisation. The lack of access to quality education further exacerbates the issue, as inadequate facilities and unqualified teachers undermine the value of education.

Cultural and social barriers also play an active role in keeping children out of school. In some communities, girls are discouraged from pursuing education due to societal norms and expectations. Similarly, boys are often pressured to engage in economic activities or join extremist groups. These barriers must be addressed through community-based initiatives that promote education and awareness.

The consequences of taking measures will be far-reaching and devastating. Out-of-school children are more likely to engage in child labour or trafficking, become radicalised or recruited by extremist groups, suffer from poverty and unemployment, lack access to healthcare and social services, and perpetuate cycles of illiteracy and ignorance.

To curb the menace of out-of-school children, increased investment in education infrastructure and resources is crucial. This includes building and renovating schools, providing adequate materials and equipment, and training qualified teachers. Implementation of conditional cash transfer programs can also encourage enrollment, particularly among disadvantaged families.

Community-based initiatives are vital in promoting education and awareness. Collaboration with local leaders, religious institutions, and civil society organisations can help challenge harmful cultural norms and promote the value of education. Furthermore, policy reforms are necessary to address cultural and social barriers, ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

The Nigerian government has launched several initiatives aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children. The National Education Plan, Safe Schools Initiative, Conditional Cash Transfer Program, and Education for All initiative are steps in the right direction. However, more needs to be done to address the scale and complexity of the problem.

Effective implementation and coordination among stakeholders are critical to the success of these initiatives. State and local governments must work closely with federal agencies, international organisations, and civil society groups to ensure a unified approach. Additionally, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms should be put in place to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

Ultimately, addressing the issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria’s Northeast requires a collective effort. We must prioritise education as a fundamental right and a cornerstone of national development. By working together, we can ensure that every child in Nigeria has access to quality education and a brighter future, securing a more prosperous and stable future for our nation.

In conclusion, the government must stand on its toes and provide a lasting solution to the problem. The National Almajiri Commission and out-of-school children must also work round the clock in ensuring that the number has drastically reduced or eliminated. This will require sustained commitment, coordination, and collaboration among all stakeholders. Only then can we hope to reverse the alarming trend of out-of-school children in Nigeria’s Northeast and unlock a brighter future for generations to come.

Kasim Isa Muhammad wrote from Potiskum, Yobe State.