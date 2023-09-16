Cultists kill 100 level UNIZIK student in Awka

Suspected cultists have killed a first-year student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, identified as Uche Jovita Chigozirim.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the incident happened on Thursday evening.

According to an eyewitness, Dickson Anayochi, the late student was hit by a stray bullet at Miracle Junction in Awka South Local Government.

He said: “Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in Unizik environment and that the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.”

Spokesman of the Anambra State police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said it was “very unfortunate.” He said preliminary information revealed that the incident is cult-related and the police are already working with eyewitnesses to identify the perpetrators and possibly arrest them.

