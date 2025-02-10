Cult clash claims 4 lives in Makurdi

A violent clash between two rival cult groups in the Wadata area of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State has reportedly left four persons dead with several others sustaining gunshot and axe injuries.

Witnesses said the fracas, which took place on Sunday morning allegedly between members of the Red and Black cult groups, was for the control of the area.

Two of the victims were said to have been hacked to death near the riverside, while another was shot at the Wadata police barracks and the fourth person reportedly gunned down at the Wadata rice mill.

A resident of the area said, “Around 11am, I went to borrow a pressing iron from my neighbour when I suddenly heard gunshots. I later learned that cult members were fighting by the riverside. Shortly after, I got a call that Vicks (one of the victims) and his friend had been killed. I never knew he was a cultist.”

The violence was said to have escalated later in the evening when suspected cultists stormed a meeting at the Wadata police barracks, targeting and killing a man identified as Emeka and then proceding to the rice mill, where they fatally shot another individual.

“The entire area is now deserted. We need the police to intervene before more lives are lost,” the resident said.

The police spokeswoman for the Benue command, CSP Catherine Anene, did not respond to calls or text messages sent to her over the incident.