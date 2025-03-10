Cucurella strike against Leicester sends Chelsea fourth

Chelsea returned to the top four of the Premier League on Sunday squeezing past struggling Leicester City 1-0, with a 60th-minute goal from Spain defender Marc Cucurella.

The home side, who have lost momentum since the new year, injuries depriving them of an out-and-out striker, made heavy weather of their victory in warm London sunshine.

They had been dominant in possession but toothless before Enzo Fernandez squared a pass to the onrushing Cucurella, who skidded an angled shot across the turf and past the diving Mads Hermansen.

Cole Palmer had a first-half penalty superbly saved by the Danish goalkeeper.