Cuba to Trump: You came to power as emperor

Cuba has rejected the decision by the United Statea President, Donald Trump, to return it to the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, calling him an emperor.

On his first day in office, Trump overturned the decision of his predecessor, Joe Biden, to remove Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Cuba in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “The decision to reinstate the tough economic warfare measures against Cuba, which his predecessor removed just days before, proves the aggressiveness of US imperialism against the sovereignty, peace and welfare of the Cuban people.

“These measures comprise the inclusion of our country, once again, in the arbitrary list of States that allegedly sponsor terrorism, a designation that shows an absolute disregard for the truth.”

Cuba said Trump’s decision was not a surprise as it had warned earlier “that the government of that country could reverse in the future the measures adopted today, as has happened on other occasions and as a sign of the lack of legitimacy, ethics, consistency and reason in its conduct against Cuba.”

“Trump has construed his coming to power as the coronation of an emperor. His ambition comprises, just to begin with, the conquest of Canada, the usurpation of Greenland, the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and stripping the Panamanians of their canal,” it added.

The government said this new act of aggression by the US government against the Cuban people showed the true, cruel and merciless siege and asphyxiation against Cuba for the sake of dominating it.

“The tightening of the economic blockade and the new aggressive measures will continue to weigh, with very harmful effects, on our economy, the standard of living, the potential for development and the legitimate dreams of justice and well-being of the Cuban people, as has been the case in recent years,” it said.

The government however vowed to continue with its socialist course and defend the freedom, independence and sovereignty of Cuba.