CUBA: Nigerian-Cuban graduates call on US to remove blockade

The Nigerian-Cuban Graduates Association has called on the United States to remove its economic blockade imposed on Cuba, saying it poses a significant challenge to the country especially as it currently battled with natural disasters.

In a letter addressed to Miriam Morales Palmero, the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, and signed by Dr O. Fafure and Dr Adie Patrick Adie, the President and Secretary of the association respectively, the Association expressed its solidarity with Cuba in this trying moment.

“The impact of this blockade severely hinder Cuba’s ability to address urgent infrastructure and energy needs, especially in the wake of natural disasters that require immediate and extensive resources.

“We are moved by the continued solidarity and support that Cuba receives from nations and people around the world, urging the

United States to lift this blockade and allow Cuba the economic freedom to rebuild and enhance the lives of its people effectively.

“As an association that has benefitted from Cuba’s generosity and camaraderie, we raise our voices alongside the international community in advocating for the end of this blockade.

“We recognize that the path to global cooperation, peace, and development is only achievable through the principles of mutual respect, support, and understanding,” the letter said in part.