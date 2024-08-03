CSOs write FG, condemn disruption of Internet during hunger Protest

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations has condemned what it termed as “intentional” disruption of internet connection during the ongoing protest against hunger in the…

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations has condemned what it termed as “intentional” disruption of internet connection during the ongoing protest against hunger in the country, saying the act at critical time as this would only exacerbate the underlying concerns of the Nigerian citizens.

The group described the action as unacceptable breach of established norms and standards under regional and international human rights, alleging that the disruption was aimed at slowing down information dissemination during the nationwide protest.

In a letter, the group asked relevant government agencies to respect citizens’ rights and cease further disruptions of network services to allow free flow of information.

The letter, addressed to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said, “We, in the strongest terms possible, condemn the intentional disruption of access to the internet in Nigeria following protests that erupted in several states across the country on the 1st of August, 2024.

“This action constitutes an unacceptable breach of established norms and standards under regional and international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a State party and must be halted forthwith.

“The weaponisation of Internet disruptions and blocking or shutdowns during political unrest only exacerbates the underlying concerns of citizens. These shutdowns go against Chapter four of Nigeria’s Constitution that assures its citizens of their rights to freedom of conscience, expression, assembly and association.

“At uncertain times such as this, it is important to keep all communication channels open without disrupting and impacting quality of access. This is necessary to ensure citizens are able to communicate seamlessly and access accurate information about the state of things.

“We call on relevant agencies of the government to respect citizens’ rights and immediately cease further disruptions of network services and attempts at future network shutdowns.”