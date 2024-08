CSOs: We’ll monitor NNPC compliance on crude sale to Dangote Refinery

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSO) at the weekend said it would set up a situation room to monitor the compliance of the Nigeria…

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSO) at the weekend said it would set up a situation room to monitor the compliance of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to the presidential directive to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery in Naira currency.

Leaders of the 28 CSOs who were on facility tour of the 650,000 bpd world’s largest single train refinery in Lagos said the disposition of the NNPCL and the regulatory agencies was a clear indication the they deliberately held down the nation’s refineries so that they could continue importing petroleum products.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in the web of controversies that trailed the face-off between Dangote Refinery and the NNPCL intervened and directed the Corporation to henceforth sell crude to Dangote Refinery in Naira

Speaking on behalf of others, Solomon Adodo of the Rise Up for A United Nigeria said what his group had seen was a world class facility and wondered how a regulatory agency of the government could take sides with importers of petroleum products when a local refinery is now available to bail the nation out of the forex quagmire which has made the price petroleum products to skyrocket.

He disclosed that the CSOs have concluded to petition the Presidency on the need to adopt Dangote Refinery as a national asset that should be used to liberate the country from the shackles of importation of fuel while it exports crude.

“We are ready to defend this facility with everything as civil society organizations. We are not speaking on our behalf but on behalf of all Nigerians and on behalf of our fatherland. It leaves much to be desired how an agency of government with oversight function to guide to grow such a project as this would now be disparaging same project. This is too bad.

“We have seen for ourselves and we have cleared all doubt as to the completion of this refinery and the readiness to supply all our domestic needs. We will exposed them all. Anyone who is not ready to ensure Nigeria and have a new lease of life must give way. Now it is fight to finish.

“Going forward, we are going to set up a situation room to monitor the compliance of the NNPCL with the directive of Mr. President that Dangote Refinery would be supplied with Crude in Naira because we know that the enemies of the people would want to adopt another strategy to sabotage the presidential directive.

“It is a criminal audacity for an agency of government to brazenly disparage a national asset like Dangote Refinery, more so when government has four refineries and all of them are moribund, how then would you treat a orivate investors who has committed everything to build a functional refinery much more bigger than all the four own by government put together.

“Nigerians are not stupid; we all know what is interplaying here. They told us that after removing fuel subsidy, market forces would force the price down , what a fallacy of market forces, here we are, the forces have only succeeded in pushing the price up. Now we have a local refinery that will bail us out yet they don’t want it to operate. So that Nigerians would benefit from it.”

Adodo said that the CSOs would mount serious advocacy to make government accede to demands of Nigerians which is not just granting the sale of crude to Dangote Refinery in Naira but also ensuring Dangote fuel are available at petrol stations for Nigerians to buy.

The group appealed to the management of Dangote Refinery not to be discouraged but to trudge on as the group would mount serious campaign in favour of the refinery. “Even if it means we should protest, we will. We cant allow this international embarrassment to stand.”

He argued that all the claims about monopoly against Dangote Refinery was just to call a dog a bad name in other to hang it. What Dangote Refinety will stand foe is not monopoly but peoplepoly. We will write the American Society of Engineers over this and the European Union. We will maintain eternal vigilance.

Speaking while welcoming the group, Vice-President, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, described Dangote Refiney as a value adding facility as it will stop the exportation of Nigeria’s crude and importation of finished products and wonder why government would be against such a vision for Nigeria.

According to him, many African countries have minerals but they are not adding value to their economies because, those minerals are exported raw and the finished products are imported back into the country whereas vice versa should have been the order of the day.