CSOs, experts push for climate adaptation

Experts and civil society organisations have urged the federal government and stakeholders to shift their focus from climate mitigation to adaptation.

The position was made during the 23rd National Council on Women’s Affairs, which took place in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

A civil society coalition led by the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) made the position known during a panel discussion on Nigeria’s preparedness to mobilise resources for climate adaptation for women in the agricultural sector and economic empowerment, organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Saadatu Umar Baba of Kaduna State University’s Faculty of Environmental Sciences, said Africa and Nigeria’s focus on climate mitigation continues to be the wrong priority because both the continent and the country produce only a small amount of global emissions but suffer major damage from climate change due to the actions of developed countries.

“Although Africa strikes a better balance between adaptation and mitigation than other regions, mitigation accounted for 49 percent of climate finance flows, followed by 39 percent for adaptation and 12 percent for dual benefits. This contrasts with other regions globally, where adaptation represents only 7–16 percent of total climate finance.

“Accordingly, this is a positive trend, given that Africa is disproportionately vulnerable to climate change, yet funding for both adaptation and mitigation must increase by at least six and 13 times, respectively, if the continent is to make any significant progress,” she said.

She urged the federal and state governments to invest more in climate adaptation through funding the necessary national adaptation framework, which will define the country’s approach to its national adaptation process and act as a reference point for bringing together various adaptation strategies from various sectors for decision-making.

