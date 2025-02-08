CSO warns against threats to Kaduna peace, sues for unity

The Transparency and Accountability Network (TAN), a leading civil society organisation committed to promoting peace and good governance in Nigeria, has raised concerns over what it describes as a growing threat to Kaduna State’s fragile peace in recent times.

In a statement signed by TAN’s National Coordinator, Comrade Michael Briggs on Friday, the organisation called for urgent action to address allegations of politically motivated activities aimed at destabilising the state.

Briggs expressed concern over recent developments involving former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, whose alleged activities have sparked fears of renewed political discord in the state.

He called on political actors to avoid actions and utterances capable of causing disharmony and destabilising peace of the state.

He said Kaduna, historically plagued by ethnic and religious violence in the past, has seen a return to stability in recent years.

He said, “Kaduna State, once vibrant with the promise of unity and progress, has been scarred by relentless storms of violence and division.

“The relative calm that now blankets the state is precious, and we cannot allow it to be destroyed by those who seek to exploit chaos for their own ends.”

TAN called on Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to investigate anyone involved in stoking embers of discord, just as it called on political actors and community leaders in Kaduna to reject divisive rhetoric and prioritise the well-being of the people.

TAN highlighted the broader implications of instability in Kaduna, noting its strategic importance to Nigeria’s economy and security.

“As a gateway to the Federal Capital Territory and neighboring states, Kaduna’s stability is crucial to the entire North-West region and the nation at large”.

The organisation warned that renewed hostility could deter investors and undermine the state’s economic recovery.

“Kaduna’s resurgence as a hub of commerce and industry must be sustained,” Briggs said.

“The fledgling investments nurtured by the return of confidence are the tender shoots of economic growth. We cannot risk undermining the trust of investors who are starting to return to the state.”

While TAN appealed to the citizens of Kaduna to remain vigilant and united, it reaffirmed its commitment to work with stakeholders for the peace and unity of the state.

“Like a mighty tree that withstands the fiercest storms because its roots are deeply intertwined, the people of Kaduna must stand together in solidarity,” Briggs urged.

“Let no one sow seeds of hatred or fear among you. Nurture the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that have always been your greatest strength.”