CSO protests at UN House, demands evidence from Natasha over allegation

A civil society organisation, Women for Change Vanguard, yesterday held a peaceful protest at the United Nations House, in Abuja, urging Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to provide concrete evidence to prove her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The group, led by Mrs Irene Imoh, expressed concern over the damage that has been caused by ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ against public figures in the country.

Imoh stated that while accountability was critical in cases of sexual harassment, allegations must be thoroughly scrutinised to prevent misuse of such claims.

“We gather here today at the esteemed UN House to express our support for His Excellency, the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Over the past few weeks, he has faced significant reputational damage due to unsubstantiated allegations of sexual harassment made by his colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

She emphasised the importance of providing evidence when making such weighty allegations of sexual harassment, noting that the burden of proof lies with the accuser.

“It is important to remember that in any allegation of misconduct, the burden of proof lies with the accuser. If Senator Natasha claims to have been a victim of sexual harassment, we urge her to come forth with credible evidence to support her accusations. The gravity of such claims demands accountability.”

The group also warned against the potential misuse of sexual harassment allegations, expressing concerns about the #BelieveAllWomen movement being applied without due process.

“We are particularly troubled by the growing trend of misusing the #BelieveAllWomen mantra, which can inadvertently shield unfounded accusations against men. This is not the first time Senator Natasha has made serious allegations against a prominent figure. Such actions risk becoming a weapon she wields against men in power, undermining the core principles of our fight against sexual violence.”

The Women for Change Vanguard stressed that false or unverified accusations not only harm the accused but also weaken the credibility of real victims of sexual abuse.

The group further stated that their protest was not just about supporting Akpabio but about ensuring that both parties are held accountable.

“Our peaceful protest today is not merely about demanding justice, it is also about holding both parties accountable. Senator Akpabio must have the opportunity to clear his name, while Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must show evidence that she was sexually abused.”

Chanting solidarity songs, the protesters carried placards with inscriptions, such as, “We believe in actual victims of sexual harassment not people who weaponise it” and “The burden of proof lies with the accuser”, among others.

The protesters, who submitted a petition to the UN were received by the UN Senior Human Rights Advisor, Adwoa Kufuor, who promised to channel their grievances to senior UN officials.