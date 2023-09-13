CSDA inaugurates health centre, school in Osun Communities

The Osun Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) has inaugurated a newly built health center at Sabo in Osogbo, the state capital, to provide healthcare…

The Osun Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) has inaugurated a newly built health center at Sabo in Osogbo, the state capital, to provide healthcare services for the residents of the community.

The agency also inaugurated a rehabilitated block of four classrooms at Isale-Imole Community Primary School, Ilobu Irepodun LGA, facilitated by the to motivate children in the community to attend school.

The State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his address during the inauguration said his administration would ensure provision of social amenities that would make life better for the people if the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs Hon. Ayobami Ganiyu Olaoluwa, Adeleke appealed to the people of the communities to make good use of the health centre and and the school.

The General Manager of the CSDA, Mrs Aderonke Funmi Abokede, said the amenities were facilitated under the COVID-19 Recovery and Economic Stimulus Program (Osun Cares) which is a World Bank intervention programme.

She also commended Governor Adeleke for the funding and creating an enabling environment for the agency to carry out its functions.

