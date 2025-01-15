Crude oil production: Lokpobiri advocates stronger partner between FG, Oil service provider

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to enhancing collaboration with indigenous oil service providers as a critical strategy to boost crude oil production and drive the growth of the oil and gas sector.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, made this assertion during an inspection of Geoplex Oilfield Services (OFS) and WCS facilities in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Minister, noted that Senator Lokpobiri emphasized the importance of supporting indigenous service providers to achieve the nation’s production targets.

“Our drive to increase production will be a mirage if we do not have strong collaboration with oil service providers, especially indigenous ones. However, with the renewed strategies under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, we are taking deliberate steps to ensure that these collaborations thrive.”

The Minister commended Geoplex Oilfield Services for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to global standards, noting that the company is well-equipped to compete favorably with international oil service firms. “From my observations during the inspection, it is evident that Geoplex is fortified to meet the needs of the oil and gas industry at par with international service providers. Their dedication is truly commendable,” he stated.

Chairman of Geoplex Group, Mr. Wole Ogunsanya, expressed appreciation for the Government’s recognition of indigenous players’ contributions to the sector. He reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting national goals through excellence and innovation.

“We at Geoplex are proud to be part of the solution to Nigeria’s production challenges. Our facilities, investments, and technical expertise are all geared toward complementing the government’s efforts to ramp up production. We appreciate the support of the Federal Government and remain committed to our mission.”

The inspection provided insights into the critical role indigenous firms play in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The Minister highlighted the need for a conducive business environment and sustained investments to empower local service providers. He noted that fostering these partnerships is pivotal to achieving the administration’s objectives of revitalizing the oil sector and restoring Nigeria’s position as a leading oil-producing nation.