Crucial vitamin can ease symptoms for deadly lung condition — Research

Sufferers of a deadly lung condition could improve their quality of life by taking a medical-grade dose of a crucial vitamin.

Scientists have found that having a form of vitamin B3 helps to reduce inflammation in the lungs of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Some 30,000 people die in Britain because of COPD each year, making it the third biggest killer disease.

SPONSOR AD

The vitamin is found in trace amounts in dairy products and is sold as a supplement to improve heart health and combat fatigue.

In the study, in Copenhagen, 20 patients with COPD were given four daily B3 tablets containing much higher levels of the nutrient than that found in supplements.

In comparison to 20 COPD patients not given the tablets, those taking the B3 ‘significantly’ reduced inflammation cells in their lungs.

Experts said the study is small and more research is needed. They also stressed that patients should not experiment with vitamin B3 on their own, as this could be dangerous.

Consuming excessive amounts of the vitamin can lead to headaches, vomiting and heart palpitations.

But it is hoped the findings could lead to relieving some symptoms.

About 1.2 million adults in Britain have COPD and cases are predicted to rise by 40 per cent in six years.

The condition occurs when the lungs and airways are damaged and inflamed. It is associated with smoking or exposure to industrial chemicals or dust. But some can suffer COPD for no clear reason.

The first symptoms are a persistent cough, excessive mucus production and shortness of breath, which can disrupt sleep.

The study looked at nicotinamide riboside, a form of B3. When this enters the body, it is converted into a molecule known as NAD+, which is thought to boost the immune system.

Research suggests COPD patients have low levels of this molecule, so immune systems are weakened.

Lead researcher Professor Morten Scheibye-Knudsen of the University of Copenhagen, said: ‘This study is significant because inflammation can lead to reduced lung function.

“We hope this research will pave the way for new treatment options for COPD patients.”