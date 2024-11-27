Cross River PDP members protest reinstatement of removed chairman

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State protested on Monday against alleged plans by the party’s national secretariat to reinstate the removed state chairman, Mr Venatius Ikem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the protesters, drawn from various wards and local government chapters of the PDP, converged at the party’s secretariat in Calabar.

Carrying placards with different inscriptions, the protesters threatened to leave the party if their demands were not met.

SPONSOR AD

Leading the protest, the PDP chairman of Calabar Municipality, Bassey Asuquo, described Ikem’s removal as the best decision for the party’s progress.

“The national secretariat must allow Ikem to go for the good of the party in Cross River. If he is not removed, we will leave the party for him,” Asuquo said.

Chief Dennis Ikiri, the deputy state chairman of the party, addressed the protesters and assured them that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure the party’s growth.

Two weeks ago, the State Working Committee (SWC) had removed Ikem over allegations of financial misappropriation, high-handedness, and ineptitude.

However, Ikem has dismissed his removal as unconstitutional and has threatened to take legal action to challenge the decision.