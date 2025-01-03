Cross River moves to construct $350m railway project

The Cross River State government and Rinehooke Ltd have announced plans to construct the $350m (N541bn) Grand Litora Railway project.

A statement said the initiative, which will connect all major cities in Cross River State, achieved another significant milestone with the presentation of the topographical mapping for the first 104km Calabar-Ugep route.

The governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the 365km railway line, highlighted the importance of the project as a unifying infrastructure that will link the southern and northern parts of the state, boosting economic growth and connectivity.

The railway project backed by Rinehooke Ltd, an investment company committed to driving innovation and the development of critical infrastructure, will have its main terminals in Calabar and Obudu, while three sub-stations will be located at Ugep, Ikom and Ogoja.

Speaking on the latest development, Nelson Elemi, Founding Partner/CEO of Rinehook Investment Ltd, emphasised the railway’s potential to revolutionise tourism and stimulate regional development.

“The Grand Litora Railway represents a bold vision for the future of Cross River State and Nigeria at large. By linking major towns and cities in Cross River, this railway will not only enhance mobility and stimulate trade but also open up our state’s unparalleled tourism potential to the world. From the vibrant Tinapa Free Trade Zone to Obudu, home to the serene ranch and Mountain resort, this project will make Cross River a premier destination for both domestic and international visitors. We are proud to partner with the state government on this transformative journey and remain committed to ensuring its success,” Elemi said.

He said the project exemplifies a strategic partnership between Cross River State and Rinehooke Ltd to deliver world-class infrastructure that will unlock the state’s economic potential, attract investments, and promote sustainable tourism development.