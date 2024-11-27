Cross River gets N8 billion tourism investments in 1 year – Bureau

Managing Director of Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Prince Ekpenyong Ojoi has disclosed that two private sector operators have established thriving businesses in the famous Marina Resort.

He said these investments came in within the little over one year tenure of Governor Bassey Otu’s government, adding that they are worth over N8 billion.

Speaking to reporters in Calabar when Kulturama Entertainment revealed programmes towards staging a food festival, Ojoi said the two investments have helped further to enliven the resort through promotion of local cultures and engagement of several workers.

He explained that the boat fabrication and cruise services from Calabar to Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State, has tremendously increased traffic to the resort. The other is equally worth much more, he said.

Ojoi commended the Kulturama, a cultural group, which is setting its machinery to stage a major foods festival aimed at promoting indigenous foods from different parts of the State at the resort in February next year.

“They have our full support to grow talents, project our foods and culture. We need this type of complement where tourist traffic is pulled into the state soon after the annual carnival in December.”

As a way to support the Kulturama, the government has allowed the use of Marina Resort free of charge for the food festival.

Its festival director, Mr Harmony Odiwong contended that much has not been done to project local foods and cultures, which is the reason they want to complement the government sponsored Calabar Christmas Carnival.

“We want to build on the brand and popularity of ‘Calabar Kitchen’ around and outside Nigeria and to complement the government’s effort in promoting local culture and cuisines.

“This is why we want to stage this four day food festival in Calabar where culinary skills would be put out. Different troupes will come and foods from the three senatorial districts will be cooked and tasted free of charge. Local cultures would be on display, too. Local talents will be discovered. Prizes will be won.

“Things Cross River is known for such as food, our beauty, will be promoted. We want to add to government efforts.”