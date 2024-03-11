✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Cross River: 3 killed in communal clash

Three persons were on Sunday killed in a communal clash in Nnaorokpa, Nta Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.  The victims were identified…

    By Eyo Charles, Calabar 

Three persons were on Sunday killed in a communal clash in Nnaorokpa, Nta Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State. 

The victims were identified as Rejoice Nton Anoka, 10, and a student, Mariam Akanya Mfono, 20. The third victim was a visitor to the area, according to residents.  

The residents said the clash between Nnaorokpa in Nta Ikom LGA and Ofunokpan in Obubra LGA had persisted for 30 years and had claimed many lives.

The said the violent conflict had continued despite the state government’s intervention. 

Police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the latest incident, saying police were on top of the matter.

 

