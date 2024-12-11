Cross border security, key to ending terrorism in Nigeria – ONSA

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) yesterday called for enhanced inter-agency collaboration and cross-border relationships to stem the tide of terrorism in the country, which has wreaked some havoc.

ONSA, through the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), explained that there is no doubt that terrorism has a profound negative impact on the nation, citizens as well as international partners.

The National Coordinator of the Centre, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka stated this in Abuja during the opening of the Counter-Terrorism Theory and Practice Course, organised in collaboration with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.

He said the course facilitated by the Nigeria-UK Strategic Defence Partnership, had created the avenue for national development that embodies a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in addressing terrorism concerns in Nigeria.

According to the senior military officer, the acts by terrorists and other criminal elements must be adequately tackled through continuous collaboration by security stakeholders, adding that no agency could solely achieve laudable success in the fight against terrorism.

The Head, Counter-terrorism Network for West Africa, British High Commission, Lawrence Devlin, said the engagement seeks to build upon the UK’s commitment to Nigeria to address shared security challenges.

The Course Facilitator, Dr Aaron Edward, said the course was designed to get a firm understanding of the contemporary terrorist threat.