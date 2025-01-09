C’River commissioner dies after leaving state council meeting

The commissioner for Tourosm and Culture, Mr Abubakar Ewa, is dead.

His colleague, Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang confirmed the imcident to our correspondent on the telephone.

Ekoang said, “He was actually with us at the state council meeting with His Excellency where he even moved a motion.

“But at about 4pm, he moved to the governor and whispered something to him. Perhaps he was requesting permission to leave the meeting.

“We saw him moved out, telling a colleague that he had a headache. When the meeting ended, we stepped out to collect our phones from the security. I saw that I had multiple calls from Ewa’s aides, perhaps he called to inform about his situation.

“When I returned the calls, We learnt that Ewa was rushed to Aruba Hospital where he died!”

Ekpang said all cabinet members rushed to the hospital and conformed. “It’s been very shocking. We’re yet to recover from the shock.”

Abubakar died at the age of 62. He was born in 1963.

Ewa was a one time secretary and chairman of Boki Local Government Area.