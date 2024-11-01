Criticism trails Ekiti lawmakers’ planned retreat to Canada

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has criticised a planned trip by members of the State House of Assembly to Canada, labelling it as “insensitive to the plight of the common man.”

The spokesperson for the PDP caretaker committee in the state, Jackson Adebayo, condemned the proposed retreat as a “wasteful spending” by the state parliament, particularly as Ekiti State workers struggle to cope with economic hardships.

“This is a wasteful expenditure of public funds in a state where the masses have been reduced to beggars,” Adebayo remarked.

Adebayo also accused the lawmakers of attempting to mislead the public by portraying the trip as self-funded. “People in Ekiti are facing severe poverty, yet the lawmakers seem oblivious to the realities facing both the country and the state. This trip is meant for merriment rather than any serious legislative training,” he asserted. “It’s a mere excuse to spend government funds, with lawmakers acting as a rubber stamp to support their agenda.”

The PDP strongly condemned the planned retreat, calling for the trip to be halted, as it does not serve the state’s best interests but rather those of the legislators.

But reacting, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, clarified that the upcoming trip to Canada by select assembly lawmakers is self-sponsored.

In a statement by his Special Assistant for Media, Mr. Babajide Agbeyo, Aribasoye noted that the trip reflects a commitment to professional development and effective governance, being optional for those who can finance their journey. He emphasized that it would add value to their roles.

“This is not the first of such trip and I don’t pray it’ll be the last. We shall continue to equip ourselves with local and international retreats and events within affordable range and without heaping burden on state resources. A legislature that is not exposed couldn’t have clinched our recent feat as the best state assembly in ICT integration,” he stated.

Also reacting, the Commissioner of Information of the state, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, insisted that the trip is not funded by the state government.

“The government has not committed any funds to this trip. Ekiti State remains one of Nigeria’s most transparent states, as recognised by Transparency International,” Olatunbosun stated.

He added that no law prevents the legislators from pursuing self-development opportunities, whether in Nigeria or abroad, and reiterated that the trip is self-funded.

According to a letter signed by the Clerk of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Titilope Agbede, the retreat is scheduled for November 2024. Its stated purpose is to enhance legislators’ skills in handling policy complexities and to engage with the Ekiti Kete Association in Canada.

Some of the lawmakers would be attending the event with their spouses.

The letter, dated October 18 and addressed to Barrister Adesina, President of Ekiti Kete Canada, clarified that the retreat aims to equip the legislators with knowledge and skills for effective policy implementation.

The letter reads in part: “This is to inform you that members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and officials, led by the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Honourable Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye, will attend an Executive Legislative Leadership Retreat in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, scheduled for November 2024. The retreat aims to equip legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges.

“As part of our visit, the House intends to pay a courtesy visit to the Ekiti Kete Association in Canada to meet with Ekiti Kete members in the diaspora. This visit will foster cultural development and share experiences that can promote Ekiti State and enhance governance for our people.

“We kindly request that you give us a date and time between November 13, 2024, and November 20, 2024.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have criticised the proposed international retreat to Brampton, Ontario, Canada, particularly given the economic challenges facing the country. Critics argued that it was inappropriate for lawmakers from Ekiti—a state yet to implement the new national minimum wage—to embark on such a costly retreat.