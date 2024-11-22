Crisis: North Central kicks as PDP postpones NEC meeting

For the umpteenth time, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its National Executive Committee meeting initially slated for November 28.

The party in a statement on Thursday said the postponement became necessary to enable members attend the burial of the Akwa Ibom State Governor and late First Lady of the state.

The statement signed by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said the 99th National Executive Committee meeting was postponed due to the funeral of Patience Umo Eno, the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State.

The statement said, “Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee may recall that the NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024, was rescheduled to hold on Thursday, November 28, 2024, after an extensive meeting of leaders, critical stakeholders and relevant organs of the party held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

“However, at its meeting of Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the attention of the National Working Committee was drawn to the programme of events of the funeral ceremony of the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, which events coincide with the scheduled dates of activities for the 99th NEC meeting.

“After due consideration, the NWC, recognising the need for party leaders to commiserate with Governor Umo Eno and also participate in the funeral, hereby wishes to notify distinguished members of NEC of our party that the 99th NEC meeting, earlier scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024, will now be held on a date that will be communicated to members in due course.

“All NEC members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly. The NWC sincerely regrets the inconveniences this change of date will cause distinguished members of NEC.” the statement said.

Meanwhile, addressing North Central youths in Abuja earlier, Ologbondiyan disclosed that respecting the party’s constitution was the only way to address the challenges facing the PDP and also fixing Nigeria.

“Anything outside of this demand will end up an exercise in futility,” he warned.

The former party spokesman said, “Leaders must look at the bigger picture and address the truth wherever it is required. We must tell those who have undertaken to either kill the PDP or render it comatose that the party is not a one-man organisation. The founders named it the Peoples Democratic Party. It is, therefore, owned by the people of Nigeria and not any individual, no matter how well placed.

“The National Executive Committee of the party took a decision at its 98th meeting to consider the demand of the North Central at the 99th meeting scheduled in August this year but the proposed NEC has suffered untold postponements to the detriment of the party and Nigerians.

“These postponements of NEC by the National Working Committee is an aberration that shows a huge disrespect for the constitutional order of the party.”

Ologbondiyan noted that the North Central region would continue to press for what rightly belongs to it.

“It is trite wisdom that as long as Damagum is being encouraged to continue to sit on the position of North Central, the concept of fixing the PDP will be mere lip servicing. “