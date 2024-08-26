Crisis erupts at Abuja market day after police, Shiites’ clash

There was chaos in Wuse market, Abuja, on Monday afternoon, leading traders to close their shops, with visitors running out of the facility. The development…

The development comes a day after a clash between the police and members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiites.

Two policemen, and a trader were killed in Sunday’s incident, with Shiites also saying they lost some their members in the incident.

According to sources in the market, there was disquiet when the management agency planned to reinstate a sacked official as the market manager.

Usman Kamba a trader in the market said the officials went round the market Monday afternoon, announcing the planned of appointing the said official, simply known as Musa.

Musa, a former task force leader of the market, was accused of instigating violence that led to the burning of some shops a few months ago.

Another trader Bello Ahmad said the officials were rebuked by some youths who beat them in the process.

“The police have been deployed to the market asking everyone to calm down. However, all shops remained closed as at 2pm now,” Ahmad added.