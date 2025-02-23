Crisis brews in Kano APC as Minister threatens to leave party

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has warned that he and his supporters will leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Chairman of the party in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, or anyone like him is reinstated as the party’s chairman in the state.

The Minister alleged that the Chairman’s utterances was the reason why God took off power from the party despite a clear win in the 2023 governorship elections.

Ata made this known during Fagge party caucus meeting held at Federal Secretariat in Kano.

Ata said, “We are making it clear to everyone, if they bring him back, we will leave. The party will surely fall again. We are not with such people, and no matter what happens, we will not align with them. They send us messages, and we respond accordingly.”

He attributed APC’s defeat in the 2023 elections to controversial statements made by Abbas, which he described as blasphemous.

He warned that if Abbas is given another chance to lead APC in Kano, the party would suffer another loss.

“We were raised with good morals; we know who God is, we respect our scholars and elders, and we will not compromise our values. If they insist on bringing him back, we will leave, and I swear, the party will fall again,” Ata declared.

He emphasized the need to replace Abbas with reputable and respectable individuals to ensure that APC regains control of Kano.

According to him, power is granted by God, not by votes or financial influence.

“Votes do not give power, money cannot buy power, and even the people do not ultimately decide who rules. Gawuna and Garo won the election cleanly, but fraud was committed against us. We went to court, and it was proven that we were cheated. Yet in the end, the One who gives power withheld it from us because we challenged Him,” Ata added.

Daily Trust reports that this marks the first time the minister has openly criticized APC leadership in Kano.

However, many believe his remarks stem from the party leaders’ opposition to his appointment as minister after President Bola Tinubu removed Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo from the position.