Crisis: 650 Plateau IDPs get humanitarian psychosocial, support

Over 650 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State affected by violent conflicts have been assisted with non-food essentials, and psychosocial support for vulnerable populations.

The initiative embarked upon by Mashiah Foundation with the support of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) included women, men, children, the elderly, as well as persons with disabilities across three LGAs.

Apart from the food reception, access to psychosocial services to address mental health and emotional challenges, 410 women and girls will be provided with sanitary pads to support menstrual hygiene management.

Speaking at the ceremony in Barkin Ladi, the Executive Director, Mashiah Foundation, Pst. Bayo Oyebade said they are deeply saddened by the ongoing violence that continues to disrupt and devastate Plateau communities, exacerbating poverty levels and leaving families to grapple with profound trauma.

“We recognise the magnitude of the challenges faced by displaced persons and are aware that the number of affected individuals is in thousands. While this intervention may seem like a drop in the ocean, we ask you to accept it as part of this initial phase. We remain committed to expanding our reach and impacting more lives in the future.

“Mashiah Foundation believes that every small step taken toward alleviating suffering and building resilience is a step toward creating a brighter, more hopeful future for all.

“We are committed to continuing our work with communities to address vulnerabilities, foster peace and build lasting hope. However, we cannot do it alone.

“We call on all stakeholders, partners, and well-meaning individuals to join hands with us in this noble mission.

In their separate remarks, chairman of Barkin Ladi LGA represented by the council secretary, Hon. Joshua Chom, the Dagwom Rwei of Barkin Ladi, Da Edward Gyang Bot and the MACBAN chairman of Barki Ladi LGA, Malam Mohammad Adam commended Mashiah Foundation for bringing succour to the less privileged in the society.