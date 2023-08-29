Criminals exploiting farmers/herders conflicts – Reps

The House of Representatives yesterday said terrorists, bandits and international criminal organisations were exploiting farmers/herders clashes in Nigeria to heighten insecurity in the country. Speaker…

The House of Representatives yesterday said terrorists, bandits and international criminal organisations were exploiting farmers/herders clashes in Nigeria to heighten insecurity in the country.

Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen stated this in an opening remark at a stakeholders’ interactive session by the House ad-hoc committee on the recurring clashes between farmers and herders in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Abbas, represented by his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, said the clashes had resulted in the killings of over 60,000 people since 2001.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said farmers/herders conflict had taken more lives than most other crises.

Ribadu, represented by Abdullahi Mohammed Ya’u, said his office had expanded its focus to tackle insecurity through dialogue and community engagements in collaboration with all relevant authorities.

A memorandum submitted by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, said: “Striking a balance between the needs and rights of groups, promoting sustainable land and water management practices, and implementing inclusive policies can help reduce conflicts and ensure the coexistence of herders and farmers in the region”.

President, Khalil Mohammed Bello, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, said: “Some laws emerging in some states, restricting the free movement of pastoralists, are seen as an infringement on the principle of free movement of people which is a constitutional right of every Nigerian did not in any way reduce conflicts; rather, it aggravated it.”

