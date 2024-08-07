Criminal elements have hijacked protest in Rivers, Police raise alarm

The Police in Rivers on Wednesday warned that criminal elements have hijacked the #EndBadGovenance protest in the state and targeting motorists and businesses. SP Grace…

The Police in Rivers on Wednesday warned that criminal elements have hijacked the #EndBadGovenance protest in the state and targeting motorists and businesses.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement in Port Harcourt.

She expressed concern over the situation and stated that measures are being implemented to maintain order.

“The ongoing protests in Rivers have devolved into criminal activities, with hoodlums harassing residents going about their lawful business.

“They have been disrupting traffic, forcing motorists to attach leaves to their vehicles, erecting canopies on main roads, destroying billboards, and threatening traders,” she said.

“The protesters have also set tires ablaze on the roads”, she said.

The spokesperson said that the organisers were losing control of the crowd.

She emphasised that such behaviour was not indicative of a peaceful protest and called for calm.

“Protesters are advised to confine their activities to designated areas of Abali Park and Pleasure Park.

“Any further disruption will be met with firm resistance, and offenders will face arrest and prosecution.

“We also urge parents to caution their children and wards, as the police will not tolerate any breach of peace and unlawful activities,” she warned.

In a related development, Iringe-Koko dismissed reports that demonstrators attacked the private residence of former governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

“I am not aware of such an incident; I am sure nothing like that happened,” she told newsmen.

She assured that the police will investigate the matter and share its findings with the public. (NAN)