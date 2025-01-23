Cricket World Cup: Nigeria advance to super six despite loss to South Africa

Nigeria’s U19 Women’s Cricket team has secured a spot in the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup despite a 41-run defeat to South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Heading into the final Group C match at the Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak, Nigeria held three points while South Africa had four. The game was a crucial decider for the group’s top spot, but South Africa maintained their unbeaten run to finish first.

Nigeria won the toss and opted to field, starting strongly with the ball. However, they struggled to break South Africa’s opening partnership between Simone Lourens and Jemma Botha. Captain Piety Lucky eventually broke the stand, dismissing Lourens just before rain disrupted play.

Following the rain delay, ICC match officials adjusted the game to eight overs per side, setting Nigeria a DLS-revised target of 66 runs after South Africa finished their innings at 49/2.

In their chase, Nigeria faltered, with South Africa delivering an exceptional bowling and fielding performance to restrict them to 24/8 in the allotted eight overs. South Africa claimed a comprehensive 41-run victory.

Despite the loss, Nigeria’s earlier performances in the group stage ensured their progression to the Super Six. They are set to face England on Saturday in their first clash of the next stage, followed by a match against Ireland on Wednesday.

The DLS method, a mathematical formula, is used in limited-overs cricket to calculate revised target scores when matches are interrupted by weather or unforeseen circumstances.