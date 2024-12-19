Cricket Federation announces 15-player squad for U19 Women’s World Cup

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) on Wednesday announced a 15-player squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Women’s World Cup slated for January.

Musa Ehizoje, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the federation, said this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the team would be led by Piety Lucky with Peculiar Agboya as her assistant in the team which makes its debut in the tournament in Malaysia.

SPONSOR AD

The team had picked Africa’s sole ticket in the qualifying series in Rwanda in October.

It will however contend in Group C with South Africa which gained automatic qualification based on its ICC rankings.

Nigeria will begin its campaign against Samoa on Jan. 18 before meeting New Zealand two days later and South Africa on Jan. 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16 nation-tournament, now in its second edition, begins on Jan. 18 and is expected to end on Feb. 2.